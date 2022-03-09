China to Allow UN Human Rights Visiting Xinjiang

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday, her office will be allowed by the Chinese government to visit the western region of Xinjiang in May.

Bachelet said via video that she was pleased to announce the visit and that real preparations had begun, Arab News reported.

He said the Chinese government is also receiving a visit from the advance team from his office next month “to prepare for my stay in China, including visits to Xinjiang and other places.”

Bachelet has spoken of hoping to visit Xinjiang on an almost daily basis in 2018.

His office has also put together a long-awaited and long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the region.

Separately, Human Rights Watch said a total of 195 human rights groups in an open letter Bachelet released to “immediately” release reports on “the Chinese government’s rights abuses targeting Uyghurs and other Turkish communities.”

Diplomats in Geneva said the report had been in the works for months.

Beijing says the sites are training centers aimed at helping increase economic wealth and ward off attacks of extreme violence in Xinjiang.

“Human rights groups are becoming increasingly concerned that the UN human rights office is still not publishing the much-anticipated report on Xinjiang, even as it accumulates,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)