OIC Delegation Plans to Visit Xinjiang, China

Xinjiang, MINA – A high-level delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) arrived in China on Thursday to carry out a number of agendas, including a visit to Xinjiang Province, where the Uighur Muslim community lives, Anadolu Agency reported.

The delegation consisted of permanent representatives of 25 member countries and was led by Ambassador Dya-Eddinw Bamakhrama, Permanent Representative of Djibouti to the OIC.

In a statement, the OIC said the delegates met with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Deng Li and discussed relations with Beijing.

“The two sides shared opinions on matters of mutual interest, including the status of the Muslim community in China,” the OIC said in its statement as quoted by the Middle East Monitor.

“The OIC delegation plans to visit Xinjiang to find out the living conditions of the Muslim community in the region,” he added.

Xinjiang is a northwestern province of China, home to the Uighurs, who are predominantly Muslim. China has faced criticism for its alleged mistreatment of Uighur Muslims, but has denied the accusations.

The delegation also held meetings with Chinese Communist Party officials and discussed the strategic partnership between the OIC, its member countries and the People’s Republic.

“They focused on discussing cooperation in various fields, including health and education,” the OIC said in its statement. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)