Central Commission Begins Training For Holding Palestinian Election

Ramallah, MINA – The Central Elections Commission began training its new employees concurrently in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in preparation for holding the Palestinian elections 2021, Wafa reported on Tuesday.

The Executive Director of the Elections Commission, Hisham Kahil, said at the opening of the first training workshop in Ramallah, that the participants in the sessions represent the arm of the Executive Committee in all stages of the electoral process, and he explained that these sessions come within the committee’s plans to ensure the readiness of its staff to start work on the implementation of the Palestinian elections 2021 according to the law.

Kahil indicated that 5 training sessions will be held throughout the day and tomorrow; Three of them are in Ramallah and two in Gaza, with the participation of 120 male and female employees who were appointed in the 16 electoral district offices representing all governorates of the country (11 in the West Bank and 5 in Gaza) .

Training topics include explaining the election law and its amendments, the procedures for the electoral process beginning with the registration process, in addition to informing the trainees about the details of the work of the committee’s departments and the rules of conduct that govern their work in all stages of the electoral process .

It is noteworthy that the training program that the Central Elections Commission is implementing for its new staff also includes holding a training course for new employees working in its general headquarters in Al-Bireh in parallel with another training at the regional headquarters in Gaza City. (T/RE1)

