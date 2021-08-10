Celebrating the Islamic New Year at Al-Aqsa Mosque with A Religious Celebration

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian citizens celebrated the Islamic New Year, by holding a religious ceremony , at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday

Wafa reported worshipers from Jerusalem, the 48 lands and the West Bank spread to the Al-Aqsa compound, to participate in the celebration called by the Islamic Endowment Department in occupied Jerusalem.

The Director of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, said that the pilgrimage to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Rabat there during this occasion is a message to the whole world.

“That we are stationed, preserving our heritage, which is the exclusive right of Muslims alone, with an area of ​​144 and more,” he said.

The Israeli occupation forces had tightened their procedures at the gates of Al-Aqsa, and checked the personal cards of the worshipers randomly, in conjunction with their entry and exit from Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)