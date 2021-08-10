Celebrating the Islamic New Year at Al-Aqsa Mosque with A Religious Celebration
Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian citizens celebrated the Islamic New Year, by holding a religious ceremony , at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday
Wafa reported worshipers from Jerusalem, the 48 lands and the West Bank spread to the Al-Aqsa compound, to participate in the celebration called by the Islamic Endowment Department in occupied Jerusalem.
The Director of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, said that the pilgrimage to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Rabat there during this occasion is a message to the whole world.
“That we are stationed, preserving our heritage, which is the exclusive right of Muslims alone, with an area of 144 and more,” he said.
The Israeli occupation forces had tightened their procedures at the gates of Al-Aqsa, and checked the personal cards of the worshipers randomly, in conjunction with their entry and exit from Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)