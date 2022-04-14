Cathedral Says Thank to Istiqlal Mosque For Parking Bags

Jakarta, MINA – The management of the Central Jakarta Cathedral expressed their gratitude to the Istiqlal Mosque for supporting the series of Easter 2022 Holy Week Celebrations which were attended by Catholics.

Public Relations of the Cathedral Church and the Archdiocese of Jakarta, Susyana Suwadie said that one of the supports that the Istiqlal Mosque is still providing is to continue to provide parking spaces for church congregations, CNN Indonesia reports.

According to him, this support becomes even more meaningful considering the momentum of Easter celebrations this year also coincides with the month of Ramadan for Muslims. Because, at the same time, the Istiqlal Mosque is also being packed with worshipers to carry out the Tarawih prayers.

“We are very grateful because the Grand Imam and the Istiqlal Mosque Management Agency continue to provide facilities for Catholics to park their vehicles,” she said on Thursday.

Good Friday, The Meaning of Jesus’ Love Through the Crucifixion Susyana admitted, actually the Cathedral did not want to burden the manager of the Istiqlal Mosque by continuing to use the basement facility as a parking bag for the congregation. The reason is, this year the government has begun to relax a number of health protocol rules for places of worship.

Thus, it is not impossible that the number of people who will worship both in churches and mosques will increase compared to before. However, she said, the Istiqlal Mosque still gave invitations so that the existing parking facilities could be used as usual.

“So we are very grateful, grateful and also very touched. Because that is a form of how the two of us who live side by side support each other,” she said.

In addition to the Istiqlal Mosque, the Cathedral Church and the Archdiocese of Jakarta also expressed their gratitude to the TNI-Polri officers who had helped secure the Christmas celebration.

Because of the care taken by Catholics, they can carry out the three holy days of worship in a calm and safe manner.

“The series of worship can also take place solemnly and smoothly thanks to the assistance of the authorities,” she said.

Thousands of Catholics Attend Maundy Thursday Mass at the Cathedral

For information, the Public Relations of the Cathedral Church, Central Jakarta, Susyana Suwadie said, the series of Easter 2022 Holy Week Celebrations was held in a hybrid manner.

Catholics can take part in the virtual celebration of Christmas worship or in person at the church.

Especially for face-to-face worship, he said, the Cathedral Church limited the congregation’s capacity to only 1,105 people. This number is under 75 percent of the church’s total capacity.

“355 people are in the cathedral church, 330 people are in the upper hall and 420 people are in Plaza Maria. After every service the cathedral church carries out disinfection in all church rooms,” she said. (T/RE1)

