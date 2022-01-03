British Actress Emma Watson Uploads Photo of Palestine Solidarity

London, MINA – The famous British actress who starred in the film ‘Harry Potter’ Emma Watson shared a post on Palestine solidarity with her 64 million followers on Instagram on Monday.

Emma uploaded a photo that said ‘Solidarity is a Verb’ with a background of Palestinian supporters who took to the streets on May 12, 2021, with various attributes, ranging from flags, scarves that read ‘Palestine’, ‘Free Palestine’, and other words that show solidarity with Palestine.

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggle, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future,” the actress said in the caption.

“Solidarity involves commitment, and work, and acknowledgment that even if we don’t have the same feelings, or the same life, or the same body, we live on the same foundations. —Sara Ahmad,” Emma wrote on her Instagram quoting someone.

In the photo uploaded by Emma, ​​the caption explains that true solidarity means talking and taking action, even when it’s uncomfortable or difficult. It ruled that justice was more important than status, power, comfort or privilege.

“Solidarity is not only passively supporting but an act in which we are committed to fighting for collective freedom,” the photo caption reads. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)