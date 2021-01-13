Britain Refuses Exports from Xinjiang

London, MINA – British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday said Britain would conduct an immediate review of export controls of goods from China’s Xinjiang province, home to the Uighur Muslim minority community.

“The government will do everything in their capacity to ensure Britain does not accept goods from the region,” he said while speaking at the House of Commons, Anadolu Agency reported.

Focusing on the human rights abuses of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, Raab pointed out that internment camps, arbitrary detention, political re-education, forced labor, torture and forced sterilization all occur on an industrial scale.

He called the treatment of Uighurs is truly terrible.

“Britain will not support any form of human rights violation,” he stressed.

“This is to ensure that we do everything we can to prevent the export of any goods that could directly or indirectly contribute to human rights violations in the region,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)