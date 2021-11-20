Britain Intends to Declare Hamas “Terrorist Organization” and Panish Its Supporters

Gaza, MINA – The British Home Secretary Intended on Friday, to declared the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas a “terrorist organization”, whose supporters are punished with imprisonment in Britain, and its support is considered a “crime” punishable by law.

British newspapers, including the Guardian, revealed that Priti Patel, the British Home Secretary, will ban the movement under the terrorism law, and its supporters may face imprisonment for up to 10 years. In addition, anyone expresses support for Hamas, raises its flag or arranges meetings with it is considered illegal.

“We can no longer separate the military from the political side of the movement, and we hope to move forward with this step, which will help in the fight against anti-Semitism,” Patel told reporters in statements from Washington.

She added that the new decision “is based on a wide range of intelligence and links to terrorism, and is a vital step toward protecting the Jewish community.”

“Hamas is fundamentally anti-Semitic, and anti-Semitism is a perpetual evil that I will never tolerate. Jews routinely feel unsafe in school, on the streets, at worship, in their homes, and on the Internet,” Patel added.

“This move will strengthen the case against anyone waving the Hamas flag in the UK, an act that would make the Jewish people feel insecure,” the minister warned.

Under the resolution, “wearing clothes that denote any individual is a member or supporter of a banned organization, or posting a photograph of an item, flag or logo is a criminal offense under the Terrorism Act 2000.”

Priti said that “this move will put more pressure on efforts to create the conditions for a permanent agreement between the Israeli government and the Hamas government in Gaza towards a two-state solution, which the British government has said it is committed to.”

According to “The Independent”, the Home Secretary Patil, is one of the staunchest supporters of Israel. In 2017, she was forced to resign from Theresa May’s government after it was found that she had held secret meetings with the Israeli government and discussed giving British foreign aid funds to the Israeli army, but Boris Johnson appointed her as Minister of the Interior when he succeeded in the premiership last year. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)