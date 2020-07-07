[BREAKING NEWS] Earthquake of 6.1 Magnitude Shakes Jepara, Central Java

Jepara, MINA – A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Jepara area of ​​Central Java on July 7, 2020 at around 05.44 a.m.

Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the location of the earthquake is in 53 km northwest of Jepara, Central Java.

The depth of the earthquake is 578 km. BMKG said, the earthquake had no tsunami potential.

U til this news was revealed, information has not been obtained of physical damage after the earthquake. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)