Biden to Meet Xi at G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) President Joe Biden said he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia in November, Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday.

Asked if he would meet Xi Jinping at a gathering of world leaders, the US president said, “If he is there, I believe I will meet him.”

The comments came after the White House confirmed on Aug. 12 that there were plans for face-to-face meetings between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

The Wall Street Journal reported that later in the day Chinese officials were working to arrange an in-person meeting for November when Xi plans to attend a summit in Indonesia and an event in Thailand on his first overseas trip since January 2020.

The G20 will be held in Bali November 15-16 while the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit is scheduled to be held two days later. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)