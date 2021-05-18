Biden Supports Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Washington, MINA – The White House announced that US President Joe Biden has contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing his support for efforts to achieve ceasefire between Israeli and Palestine

In a statement quoted by MINA from Shehabnews.com Tuesday, Biden also emphasized his strong support for the Israeli Zionists who he said were defending themselves from missile attacks.

Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire and would discuss this joint action with the Egyptian government.

According to Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot, the US government’s special envoy, Hadi Omar, will meet during the following hours at the Israeli War Ministry building with War Minister Benny Gantz and other officials to initiate talks about a ceasefire between resistance and occupation.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Al-Qassam, Abu Ubaidah in his statement emphasized to the Israeli occupation forces, if they do not immediately stop bombing the homes of Gazans, the fighters will return to fire their rockets at Tel Aviv. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)