Biden Plans to Visit Palestine, Saudi Arabia and Israel

Washington, MINA – The US President Joe Biden plans to visit Palestine, Israel and Saudi Arabia next month.

He will meet President Mahmoud Abbas, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“The trip is in the context of an important agenda with Saudi Arabia, Israel and other Middle Eastern countries,” said a White House spokesman for the National Security Council. MEMO reported it on Tuesday.

Three Israeli officials have confirmed the report and said that Biden is expected to visit July 14-15, but the White House has yet to confirm that.

The US president is also expected to visit Israeli-occupied Bethlehem, where a plan has been revived by the occupying state to build new illegal settlements.

According to Israeli media Haaretz, the Biden administration might consider overturning former US President Donald Trump’s decision, ignoring the illegality of Israeli settlements, but did not say whether the issue would be raised during his visit to the apartheid state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)