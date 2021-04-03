Biden Plans to Remove Sanctions on ICC Prosecutors

Washington, MINA – The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to lift sanctions imposed by his predecessor, President Donald Trump, on top officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the US Foreign Policy bureau reported.

“While we disagree with the ICC’s actions with regard to the situation of Afghanistan and Palestine, the government is thoroughly reviewing sanctions in accordance with Executive Order 13928 as we determine our next steps,” the report quoted an unnamed State Department spokesman as saying.

Last January, Israel expressed concern that the Biden administration might reconsider sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against ICC Attorney Fatou Bensouda and a deputy over plans to investigate war crimes committed by US personnel in Afghanistan, as well as crimes committed by Israel in Palestine.

In June 2020, Trump issued an executive order allowing the application of economic sanctions against ICC officials who participate in investigations of “allied personnel without the allies’ consent”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)