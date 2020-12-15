Bhutan-Israel Sign Normalization Agreement

Thimpu, Buthan, MINA – The Himalayan state of Bhutan is the newest of a series of countries, including Sudan and Morocco to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

As quoted from Aljazeera on Tuesday, in a joint statement, normalization will “pave the way to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations” between the two countries.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry welcomed the development.

“The circle of Israeli recognition is widening. The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan is a new country in deepening Israeli relations in Asia, “said the Ministry.

The ministry added that the agreement was the result of several years of secret contact with the government in Timphu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement. He also claims that he is in contact with several other countries which are also trying to normalize relations with Israel.

The latest agreement was signed by the ambassadors of Israel and Bhutan in India on Saturday.

Photos shared on Twitter by Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka show the two officials shaking hands in New Delhi.

“This agreement will open up more opportunities for cooperation in the interests of our two nations,” he said.

It is not clear whether Israel will open an embassy in Bhutan, or whether Malka will become a non-resident ambassador to the country.

AlJazeera reports that the agreement includes plans to work together on a number of issues, including water management, agriculture and health care.

“Relations between communities through cultural exchange and tourism will also be further enhanced,” he added.

Bhutan has followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in normalizing relations with Israel since August.

The four Arab states have established ties with the so-called Jewish state through a series of deals brokered by Washington, but the deal between Bhutan and Israel appears to have taken place without the US mediation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)