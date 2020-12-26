Because of Israeli Blockade, Gaza Suffer US$ 1.5 Billion in 2020

Gaza, MINA – The people’s committee for tackling the Gaza blockade estimates that as a result of Israeli blockade, Gaza is estimated to have suffered material losses of US$ 1.5 billion in 2020.

The Committee chairman Jamal al-Khudri said 2020 would be the worst since the blockade continued 14 years ago, which resulted in a severe humanitarian, health and economic crisis especially amid the spread of the coronavirus, which had a major impact on the humanitarian crisis, Palinfo reported on Friday.

Blockade and the Covid-19 pandemic pose a major threat to food security in Gaza, where more than 85% of the population is below the poverty line, while the unemployment rate reaches 60%, of which more than 350 thousand people are unemployed.

Khudri explained the lack of medical supplies and ventilators has put a lot of pressure on the lives of about 2 million people in Gaza, while 80% of factories have closed not operating since the start of the blockade, and production output in a number of companies only reached 20% due to occupation and blockades.

In addition, the ban on entry of production raw materials and export-import activities amidst the bad economic conditions is one of the major impacts that Gaza is currently experiencing.

Khudri also called on the international parties and the United Nations to immediately save and end the blockade of Israel against Gaza, and to provide assistance to get through all the current crises, which require international seriousness, and steps for Palestinian unity, so that they are able to get through the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)