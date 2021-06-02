Reconstruction of Gaza Requires an End to Israel’s Blockade: EU

Gaza, MINA – Representative of the European Union in Palestine, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, said on Tuesday that the reconstruction of Gaza requires the lifting of the 15-year-old Israeli siege and the free access of people and goods in and out of Gaza.

This came during a press conference held in front of the ruins of al-Jala tower, housing the AP and al-Jazeera offices, destroyed during the 11-day of the Israeli onslaught on the Strip, during which he affirmed that the Israeli siege on the Strip must be lifted and the people and goods must be allowed to move freely in and out of the Strip.

He said that the European Union, the World Bank, and international institutions are undertaking an assessment of the damages and will do their utmost to ensure urgent assistance in terms of food, water, electricity, and shelter, referring to the previously-announced grant of about 34 million euros to support the Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

He maintained that all efforts extorted toward the reconstruction of Gaza will make no difference as long as the elements of the conflict remain unresolved. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)