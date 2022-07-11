Awqaf in Gaza Implements Eid Adha Sacrifice Project for 2022

Gaza, MINA – The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in the Gaza Strip began implementing the Eid Adha sacrifice project on Sunday, which is funded by the Turkish Religious Endowment, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to the Awqaf in Gaza, the project is implemented through the Zakat committees affiliated with the ministry, and sacrificial meat will reach (13,000) beneficiaries from poor families in Gaza, where the poverty rate exceeds 64% of the total population.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf, Dr. Abd Al-Hadi Al-Agha thanked the Presidency of Turkish Religious Affairs, and the Turkish Religious Endowment for their continuous support for the poor and needy around the world, especially in Palestine.

In turn, the Chairman of the Sacrifice Project Committee, Awad Ghaidan confirmed that the zakat committees work according to a unified central database to ensure justice in the distribution to the targeted families, noting that the process of distributing meat is carried out through the zakat committees of the ministry that are spread across all Gaza governorates.

He indicated that the Ministry of Awqaf has taken a set of measures to ensure that meat reaches citizens properly, as the meat was frozen immediately after the slaughter process, and then distributed to the targeted families according to pre-prepared sheets. (LKG/RE1)

