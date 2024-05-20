AWG Holds Baitul Maqdis Corner Exhibition in Wonogiri, Indonesia

The opening of Baitul Maqdis Corner was carried out symbolically by cutting the ribbon by the Main Trustee of AWG, Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, Sunday (19/5/2204). (Photo: AWG)

Wonogiri, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) southern Central Java (JTS) bureau held the Baitul Maqdis Corner exhibition at the Al-Huda Pandan Slogohimo Mosque, Wonogiri, Central Java on Sunday.

Baitul Maqdis Corner is a collaboration with Wonogiri community. This activity presents a photo exhibition about Al-Quds (Jerusalem), books and Al-Quds knick-knacks.

Apart from that, there are also typical Palestinian tea and coffee offerings that participants can enjoy.

The opening of Baitul Maqdis Corner was carried out symbolically by cutting the ribbon by the Main Trustee of AWG, Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur.

On that occasion, Imaam Yakhsyallah explained the differences between Al-Aqsa, Baitul Maqdis and Al-Quds. He said, many Muslims do not understand these three names.

He explained that Al-Aqsa is mentioned in the Quran, while Baitul Maqdis is mentioned in Al-Hadith, and was given the name Al-Quds by the Abbasid Caliph Al-Makmun.

After the opening of the Baitul Maqdis Corner, the event continued with Tablig Akbar which carried the theme “Nabawiyah Roadmap for the Liberation of Baitul Maqdis.”

The Tablig Akbar was filled by three main speakers, namely Imamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, Gaza volunteer Ustaz Abdurhaman, and Amir Ukhuwah for the South Central Java Region, Ustadz Eko Priyanto. (T/RE1/P2)

