AWG Hand Over An Al-Aqsa Painting to Palestinian PM

Jakarta, MINA – The Main Trustee of the Aqso Working Group (AWG) Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur gave a gift in the form of a painting to the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh and expressed his commitment to support the Palestinian independence struggle.

This was done at the Shtayyeh special discussion with Indonesian interfaith leaders in Jakarta on Tuesday in a series of Palestinian PM’s state visit to Indonesia.

The painting contains President Soekarno’s statement that “As long as Palestine’s independence has not been handed over to the Palestinians, that’s how long the Indonesian people stand to challenge the Israeli occupation”.

This painting is the work of Marina Anjani, a Muslim painter who paints a lot about Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine,” he explained.

Imam Yakhsyallah also presented a number of books for his writings entitled “Masjidil Aqsha Tanggung Jawab Seluruh Umat Islam” and “Nasihatul Mukminin”.

The Palestinian PM was accompanied by the Palestinian Foreign Minister and the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhari Al Shun. Meanwhile, Imam Yakhsyallah was accompanied by the AWG Presidium. Also present at the interfaith forum were leaders of mass organizations and institutions, including; Muhammadiyah, Aqsa Working Group, Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI), Buddhist, and others.

Imam Yakhsyallah is very confident that the Palestinian people will be free as the Indonesian people can achieve their independence even though they have to struggle for 350 years. Because independence is the right of all nations.

In addition, it was also conveyed that the Indonesian people will always be with the Palestinian people in fighting for their independence, especially in the context of the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

PM Shtayyeh revealed that the commitment conveyed by Imam Yakhsyallah to the Palestinian independence struggle was very meaningful. It comes from the bottom of the heart, not just someone’s thoughts.

He also expressed his gratitude and gratitude for the generous support and assistance of the Indonesian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)