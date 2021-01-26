AWG and Mae_C’s Winter Aid Arrive in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Winter Aid program which is organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) and Maemuna Center (Mae_C) has arrived and distributed to Gaza people.

“This program is a fundraising program to collect donations from Indonesian in various regions. Winter Aid is carried out in collaboration with several institutions, such as Maemunah Center (Mae_C), Alfa Centauri Junior High School educational institution, Al-Fatah Foundation, Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue, Mi’raj News Agency (MINA), and several other institutions,” the Chairman of AWG, Anshorullah to MINA on Monday January, 25.

He revealed in the Winter Aid Program itself has collected donations of IDR 93,517,000, – (ninety-three million five hundred and seventeen thousand rupiah). The donation was distributed in the form of food packages and blankets totaling 282 packages. The distribution was carried out by AWG volunteers in Gaza in collaboration with several local activists.

“This donation is a concrete manifestation of the concern of the Indonesian people to our brothers and sisters in Palestine. Hopefully, this Winter Aid assistance will be useful to slightly ease the burden on the Gaza people and strengthen the brotherhood of the Palestinian people and the Indonesian people,” he said.

He emphasized that AWG will be committed to continuing to participate in struggling for the independence of the Palestinian people and liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Chairman of Mae_C, Fitria Mukti Asih, also expressed her gratitude for the donations that have been given through this Winter Aid program. She hope it could help the Gazans get through the winter.

“Alhamdulillah, the donations of Indonesian generous people has carved a smile and a happy glow for the Palestinian children. Let’s be with Maemuna Center to continue to spread happiness and benefits for our fellow bereaved and destitute,” She added.

At the end of year, Palestine faces a winter that lasts from November to February. In this winter the temperature extremes could reach 0–3 C. Gaza People face this season with full of suffering. Apart from the Israeli persecution and blockade and the pandemic, the extreme winter season adds to the difficulties of the citizens. (T/R7/R1)

