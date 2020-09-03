AWG: Al-Aqsa is More Valuable than Normalization

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – In response to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relations with Israel, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Humanitarian Institution emphasized that the glory of Al Aqsa Mosque and the Land of Palestine is far more valuable than all the potential benefits of that normalization.

“We remind the leaders of the UAE that the glory of Al Aqsa Mosque and the land of Palestine that Allah blesses is far more valuable than all the potential benefits that may be obtained from relations with Israel and the United States,” Chairman of AWG Agus Sudarmaji said in a written statement.

“Remember that the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine are the waqf of Muslims in the world which should not be controlled by anyone but should be kept noble and honorable until the Day of Judgment. “If the relationship is continued, it will not be a benefit but a loss or even destruction for the UAE and even for countries in the region,” he added.

Agus also said that the agreement was a big disaster not only for the Palestinians but also for the Arabs in the Gulf and Muslims around the world, even for anyone who wanted to see justice and world peace.

“In particular for the Palestinian people, this agreement is like a stab in the back when the Palestinian people are struggling for independence,” he said.

According to him, the attitude of the leaders of the UAE to open relations with Israel is an indication that they have lost their orientation to the struggle and have bowed to the interests of Israel and the United States which are completely unfavorable to the Palestinians and Arabs in the Gulf region.

“We pray that Allah will strengthen the Palestinian people and all those who support their struggle for independence and for the liberation of the glorious Al Aqsa Mosque and Allah will return those who have strayed to the right path,” he concluded.

On August 13, the US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi says the deal is an attempt to prevent Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalization efforts have begun over the years because Israeli officials have paid official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in an unrelated country. diplomatic or otherwise with that occupying country.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on August 17 that the annexation was not canceled, but postponed. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)