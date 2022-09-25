Avoiding Sins of the Heart

By Syamsul Yakin

In his book entitled Bahjatul Wasail, Shaykh Nawawi identifies several sins of the heart. First, having doubts about Allah, both regarding His form as well as natures.

Second, feel safe from Allah’s punishment by hoping for Allah’s mercy but not stopping do sin. He says in al-A’raf verse 99 : “Then did they feel secure from the plan of Allah? But no one feels secure from the plan of Allah except the losing people.”

Third, despair of the mercy of Allah. Al-Zumar verse 53, Allah warned, “Do not despair of the mercy of Allah. Indeed, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful.”

Fourth, being arrogant in front of others and showing more superior. The Prophet reminded, “Whoever has a mustard seed’s weight of pride (arrogance) in his heart, shall not be admitted into Paradise.” (HR Muslim) / [Jami` at-Tirmidhi 1998]

Fifth, riya (showing off), the desire to be seen and appreciated.

Sixth, ujub (vanity). There are differences between arrogant and vanity. Arrogance arises because they feel they have a special position, while ujub arises because they feel they are important. However, ujub can also be interpreted as being arrogant because they feel they have perfect deeds and knowledge.

Seventh, envy or expecting people’s blessing to be lost and belong to them.

Eighth, hold grudges against others. Allah says in Al-Nahl verse 126, “And if you punish [an enemy, O believers], punish with an equivalent of that with which you were harmed. But if you are patient, it is better for those who are patient. This verse distinguishes between revenge and consequence. Consequence does not mean revenge.

Ninth, the desire to commit sin against Allah.

Tenth, bakhil (stingy). Allah says in Ali Imran verse 180, “And let not those who [greedily] withhold what Allah has given them of His bounty ever think that it is better for them. Rather, it is worse for them.”

For Syaikh Nawawi, the heart is a morsel of flesh or blood. The sin of the heart is all the sins arising from the morsel of flesh. The Prophet emphasized, “Indeed, there is in the body a morsel of flesh, if it is sound and wholesome, then the whole body will be sound and wholesome and if it is corrupt, the whole body will be corrupt. Indeed it is the heart.” (HR Bukhari). (T/ri/RE1)

