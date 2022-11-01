Avoiding Arrogance (By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur)

By: Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says in surah Al-A’raf [7] verse 146:

سَأَصْرِفُ عَنْ ءَايَٰتِىَ ٱلَّذِينَ يَتَكَبَّرُونَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ بِغَيْرِ ٱلْحَقِّ وَإِن يَرَوْا۟ كُلَّ ءَايَةٍ لَّا يُؤْمِنُوا۟ بِهَا وَإِن يَرَوْا۟ سَبِيلَ ٱلرُّشْدِ لَا يَتَّخِذُوهُ سَبِيلًا وَإِن يَرَوْا۟ سَبِيلَ ٱلْغَىِّ يَتَّخِذُوهُ سَبِيلًا ۚ ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ كَذَّبُوا۟ بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا وَكَانُوا۟ عَنْهَا غَٰفِلِينَ (الاعراف [٧]: ١٤٦)

“I will turn away those who are arrogant on the face of the earth for no good reason from the signs of My power. If they look at every (My) verse, they do not believe in it. And if they see a path that leads to guidance, they do not want to follow it, but if they see a path of misguidance, they continue to follow it. That is so, because they deny Our signs and they are always heedless of them.”

The scholars explain the verse above, that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala will turn the hearts of those who are arrogant. They are not able to understand the evidences and arguments, especially those related to the power and greatness of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala also turns their hearts away, so that they are unable to follow the right instructions.

The behavior of such people will continue to exist throughout the history of human life. Who are they? They are people who are affected by worldly life; such as rank, power, wealth, pleasure, and they always follow their passions.

If the verses of Allah Ta’ala are presented to them, then they ignore them, or they carry out them, but only seek sympathy, human attention and other worldly goals so that their passions and desires are the main goal.

Regarding arrogance, the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said:

لَا يَدْخُلُ الْجَنَّةَ مَنْ كَانَ فِي قَلْبِهِ مِثْقَالُ ذَرَّةٍ مِنْ كِبْرٍ قَالَ رَجُلٌ إِنَّ الرَّجُلَ يُحِبُّ أَنْ يَكُونَ ثَوْبُهُ حَسَنًا وَنَعْلُهُ حَسَنَةً قَالَ إِنَّ اللّٰهَ جَمِيلٌ يُحِبُّ الْجَمَالَ الْكِبْرُ بَطَرُ الْحَقِّ وَغَمْطُ النَّاسِ(رواه مسلم)

“No one will enter Paradise in whose heart here is pride the size of a dzarrah seed.” Someone asked, “What about someone who likes to wear nice clothes and sandals?” He replied, “Verily Allah is beautiful and loves beauty. Arrogance is rejecting the truth and belittling others.” (H.R. Muslim)

Imam An-Nawawi explained the hadith above, what is meant by rejecting the truth is not wanting to accept and turning away from it. LWhile underestimating humans, namely seeing other people as worse, more stupid than him and seeing himself as better, smarter, and more noble than others.

According to Imam Al-Gazali, arrogance is a type of heart disease that can suppress the reward of goodness if it is brought to death. The disease of pride is usually not realized by the culprit.

Generally, arrogant done by someone has advantages; such as high position and position, abundant wealth, or attractive appearance, beautiful, handsome, and so on.

The continuation of this arrogant nature will give birth to various evils, disobedience, kufr and shirk, as well as damage to morals and social order in society.

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala really hates arrogance in humans, because that nature belongs to Allah alone. If some of the attributes of Allah Ta’ala are recommended for humans to emulate; such as compassion, patience, forgiveness, forbearance and others, but this arrogant nature should not be possessed by creatures.

In a Qudsi hadith, Allah the Exalted says;

الْكِبْرِيَاءُ رِدَائِي، وَالْعَظَمَةُ إِزَارِي، فَمَنْ نَازَعَنِي وَاحِدًا مِنْهُمَا، قَذَفْتُهُ فِي النَّارِ(رواه ابو داود)

“Pride is My shawl, greatness is My sheath, whoever snatches one of the two from Me, I will throw him into hell.” (Narrated by Abu Dawud)

The opposite of arrogance is tawadhu ‘(humility). Ibn Hajar Al-Atsqalani in the Book of Fathul Baari interprets, tawadhu ‘is to appear lower to those who want to glorify him. Ibn Qayyim interprets, tawadhu is an attitude of accepting the truth and not against the laws of the Shari’a.

The nature of tawadhu will give birth to a middle attitude between arrogance and low self-esteem. Do not feel more noble, nor do you feel inferior when self-esteem is abused and humiliated.

The attitude of Tawadhu ‘will give birth to submission to the Shari’a of Allah Ta’ala, humility and compassion for His fellow servants. The attitude of tawadhu ‘is shown through attitudes, words and actions that reflect submission to the truth, obedience to the Shari’a and the beauty of morality in front of others.

The attitude of tawadhu’ is one of the attributes of ‘ibaadur Rahman which Allah the Exalted explains in His word;

وَعِبَادُ الرَّحْمَنِ الَّذِينَ يَمْشُونَ عَلَى الْأَرْضِ هَوْنًا وَإِذَا خَاطَبَهُمُ الْجَاهِلُونَ قَالُوا سَلَامًا (الفرقان [٢٥]: ٦٣)

“The servants of the Most Merciful God are those who walk on the earth with humility (tawadhu’) and when ignorant people greet them, they speak kind words.” (Surah al-Furqan [25]: 63)

A noble friend, Ali bin Abi Talib said, “The nature of tawadhu ‘will produce feelings of respect and love between human beings. On the other hand, arrogance will result in hatred and enmity among people.”

Imam Shafi’i said, “Tawadhu ‘is when you leave the house and you see someone else is more noble than you. If he is older, then his deeds are more than you, and if he is younger then his sins are less than you.”

Sayyid Abdullah bin Alawi Al-Haddad explains the signs of a humble person:

First, don’t have ambitions to be famous, avoid self-effacement, look for face or praise for the sake of gaining popularity. He sincerely works selflessly in the midst of society.

Second, uphold the truth, be sportsmanlike, honest and willing to accept advice and criticism, regardless of who the advice comes from.

Third, not ashamed to associate with the poor, to sit and eat with them. As the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi Wasallam ordered to love the poor and support them.

Fourth, be light-hearted in helping people who need help. He does not feel downgraded if the one he helps is from a lower class than him. Not being discriminatory so that they are only willing to help people who are equal or higher.

Fifth, thank anyone who has helped and contributed to him. He also does not mind to forgive if there are other people’s shortcomings that do not match his expectations. Rasulullah sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam is a forgiving person and does not hold a grudge against those who have wronged him.

May we all be able to avoid arrogance, and always build an attitude of humility in our families and society. May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala include us all as humble servants, Ameen Ya Rabbal Alamin. (T/RE1)

