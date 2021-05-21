At The UNGA, Indonesian Foreign Minister Called Israel A “Colonial State”

New York, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi openly called Israel as a “colonial state” when speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (SMU) in New York, United States on Thursday.

She underlined that the conflict between Israel, the colonial state and the Palestinian people, which is occupied and continuously oppressed, is asymmetric in nature.

“Occupation is the core of the problem,” she stressed.

To that end, she called for an end to the systematic efforts of the colonial state which may leave nothing to be negotiated.

“We cannot allow the Palestinian nation to lose its choice and accept injustice throughout its life,” he said.

The recent tensions have arisen over Israeli attacks on worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

This infuriated the resistance movement in Gaza so that there has been a mutual counter attack with Israel to date.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Ageny (MINA)