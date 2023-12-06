At least 50 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Air Strikes in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Medical sources announced that at least 40 Palestinian civilians were martyred and dozens of others were injured as a result of Israeli air strikes targeting the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The source added that another 10 civilians were martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Wafa reported.

They indicated that the occupation’s artillery and drones bombed the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia Camp.

According to the source, 108 killed civilians and dozens of fatalities were brought to Kamal Adwan Hospital, which experienced a power outage as more than 7,000 evacuees remained inside. Additionally, the medical team cannot perform any surgical operations in the hospital.

Medical sources warned of a possible massacre inside Kamal Adwan Hospital, as happened at Al-Syifa hospital and Indonesian Hospital.

The source confirmed that only four hospitals were operational in northern Gaza, and around 55 ambulances were out of service.

Israeli airstrikes destroyed a mosque in the Bintan al-Sameen area of ​​Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, as occupation warships fired shells towards the coast of the Khan Yunis Sea, south of the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)