As 800 Drones Enliven Lantern Festival in Taiwan 2020

Taipei, MINA – Organizing committee for the Taiwan 2020 Lantern Festival deployed 800 drones in the event held on February 8-23, opened by President Tsai Ing-wen.

The drone will work on making two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) images to photograph all sides and angles of the event including the area of ​​horse racing, bicycle racing, lakes, and farms, MINA reporter, Widi Kusnadi, reported from Taipei.

The director of Taichung City Tourism and Telecommunications Bureau, Lin Hsiao-chi said the number of drones deployed at the opening ceremony would break the record to bet largest annual event in Taiwan.

The Lantern Festival will feature more than 350 performances staged by musicians and cultural activists, both from within Taiwan and abroad.

The show will take place in seven stages. The main venue, located at Houli Forest Park, will feature 109 performances, including the Diabolo Dance Theater, Sizhukong Jazz Band, Taiwu Ancient Ballad, PawPaw Drum Band, South Korean Croquiky Brothers, and groups from Aomori, Japan.

The government has prepared transportation facilities for visitors, ranging from public transportation in the form of fast trains, MRT, busway, to bus rental and private cars. For Muslim visitors, the government also provides Muslim-friendly (halal) guidance, facilities, and services. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)