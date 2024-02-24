The 35th Taiwan Lantern Festival Officially Held in Tainan City

Tainan, MINA – The 35th Taiwan Lantern Festival was officially held in Tainan City on Saturday, February 24 2024.

This year, the Taiwan Lantern Festival will be held from February 25 until March 10, showcasing over 300 lantern art pieces.

This festival is held in a different city every year. The old city of Tainan, which was the former ancient capital of Taiwan, was again chosen as host after a hiatus of 16 years.

Year 2024 will also mark the 400th anniversary of the establishment of Tainan as a city and names the celebratory year of Tainan 400. The festival aims to depict the grandeur of Ancient Capital Tainan with the Glorious Tainan theme.

This lantern festival features two major exhibition areas, the “High-Speed Rail Lantern Area” and the “Anping Lantern Area”.

The “High Speed Rail Lantern Area” comprises seven large exhibition zones around the high-speed rail station, displaying various themed lantern areas in addition to the main lantern “Dragon Comes to Taiwan”, which is the main theme of this year’s Festival. The lantern with a height of 18 meters and a total height of 22 meters including the base was designed and produced by the famous artist Peng Li-chen.

The “Anping Lantern Area” is located in Lin Mo Niang Park, Anping Recreational Wharf, and along the Anping Canal, with the themes “Tainan 400” and “River of Light History.”

Alongside traditional processions featuring whistles, drums, and large gongs before the opening ceremony. The lanterns creatively integrate traditional customs and folklore, portraying a vibrant and colorful spectacle through a combination of traditional practices and cutting-edge technology.

The Tourism Administration, Ministry of Transportation and Communications of Taiwan invites all international visitors to attend the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival from February 25 to March 10, 18:00 to 21:00 local time.

Visitors have to present their passports or relevant entry proofs at the lantern festival’s on-site redemption center. They will receive a complimentary 2024 Year of the Dragon lantern, a limited-edition souvenir, and an event ticket (valid for watching the main lantern area performance from February 25 to 10 March) Each person is entitled to one redemption, while supplies last.

In Chinese communities, Lantern Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the lunar calendar, is also known as “Little New Year”. This important tradition during the New Year involves residents holding various celebrations of different types and scales during the Lantern Festival. (L/R7/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)