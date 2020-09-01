As 69 Covid-19 Cases in Gaza For 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Palestine Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Monday morning that 69 new cases of the coronavirus had been detected in the blockaded Gaza Strip area in the past 24 hours.

Based on the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) report, the total number of coronavirus cases since March has increased to 356, 280 of which are active cases.

“Including 243 cases came from indigenous people and 37 came from residents who recently returned to Gaza from abroad and are still in quarantine,” the report said.

So far, four cases of death have been recorded for patients who have suffered from other health complications.

The spokesman for the Interior Ministry in Gaza, Eyad Al-Bozom announced late Sunday that the curfew would be extended across all provinces as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that some 19,000 police and security personnel had been deployed on the streets to ensure residents obeyed orders not to carry out any activity other than urgent. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)