As 62 Indonesian Citizens of Jamah Tabligh  Recover from Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said as many as 62 Indonesian citizens members of Jamaah Tabligh who are in abroad declared cured of coronavirus or Covid-19.

At present, the number of Indonesian citizens of Jamaah Tabligh who are still abroad 1,129 people.

“Of these, we can say, there are 105 Indonesians who have been exposed to Covid-19, that is, 30 Indonesian citizens in Pakistan are positive of Covid-19, 18 of whom have recovered. As many as 75 Indonesian citizens in India are positive with Covid-19, 44 of them recovered, “Retno said in a press conference on breafing video conference on Wednesday, April 29.

While 1,047 were declared healthy or are not exposed to the corona virus

Regarding Indonesian member of Jamaah Tabligh in India, Retno said, President Joko Widodo had communicated with the Prime Minister of India. Both agreed to assign the Foreign Ministers of the two countries to follow up on these talks.

“As I have said before, I continue to communicate with the Foreign Minister of India. Indonesian representatives in India also actively monitor closely and coordinate with Indian authorities regarding the safety and security of Indonesian Jamaah Tabligh participants, “Retno explained.

Indonesian Representative also communicates with representatives of the Indonesian Jamaah Tabligh and also conducts legal and consular assistance, especially for those who face legal issues. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)