As 17,000 Israeli Settlement Units To Be Built in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Minister of Jerusalem Affairs in the Palestinian government Fadi al-Hadmi on Thursday said the Israeli occupation authorities are working to build more than 17,000 residential housing units in various parts of Jerusalem.

In a statement, Fadi al-Hadmi described Israel’s settlement plans as a “crazy tsunami”. He said the acceleration in settlement construction through a series of projects eliminated the prospect of a two-state solution.

“The Israeli government is planning the construction of a series of large settlement projects in the north, south and east of the city, with the aim of completely isolating it from the Palestinian territories of the West Bank,” al-Hadmi was quoted as by Anadolu Agency.

The minister said the project includes plans to build 10,000 housing units on the grounds of Jerusalem International Airport, in Qalandia, in the northern part of the city.

The Israeli occupation also plans to build 3,500 housing units in the E1 zone in east Jerusalem, 1,250 units in the Givat Hamatos settlement, 2,000 in the French Hill settlement and 470 in the Pisgat Zeev settlement.

“Since the beginning of this year, more than 140 [Palestinian] buildings have been demolished in Jerusalem,” al-Hadmi said.

He urged the international community to turn its words into action, and work to stop settlement expansion, annexation, demolition, displacement and forced evictions, and save the two-state solution before it is too late. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)