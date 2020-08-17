As 119,175 Prisoners Receive Remission in Indonesian Independence Day

Jakarta, MINA – On the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia in Monday (August 17). There are 119,175 prisoners in all prisons and detention centers in Indonesia. Of the prisoners who received remission, 1,438 of them received free remission.

“As many as 1,438 prisoners can breathe free air during the 75th Indonesian Independence Day commemoration today, August 17, 2020 after receiving General Remission (RU) II,” said Director General of Pas Kemenkumham Reynhard Silitonga, via a press release on Monday.

He explained that the remission was given as a form of appreciation for the prisoners’ achievement of self-improvement.

“Remission is given as a form of appreciation for the achievement of self-improvement which is reflected in the daily attitudes and behavior of prisoners. If they do not behave well, the right to remission will not be granted,” he explained.

Reynhard said that inmates who received remissions had met the administrative and substantive requirements. These conditions, among others, have served a minimum of six months in prison and are not registered in register F, the record book of disciplinary violations of prisoners.

“As well as actively participating in coaching programs at prisons, detention centers, or the Special Development Institutions for Children (LPKA),” said Reynhard.

Reynhard also explained that the granting of the 75th general remission for independence of the Republic of Indonesia in 2020 could save state money by cutting the food budget of prisoners by more than Rp. 176 billion.

Meanwhile, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly conveyed that remission is one of the most important legal means in realizing the goals of the correctional system.

According to him, remission can be a motivation for self-improvement and mental health for inmates to become better human beings than before. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)