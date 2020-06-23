As 1,084 Indonesian Citizens in Overseas Infected by Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports the number of Indonesian Citizens infected by Covid-19 in abroad as many as 1,084 people and 310 patients under treatment.

“As 706 Indonesian citizens abroad who recovered from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and 68 Indonesian citizens were declared dead,” explained the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through his official Twitter account, @ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Monday (June 22) in Jakarta.

In addition, five Indonesian citizens have recovered with the details of one Indonesian citizen in Saudi Arabia and four Indonesian citizens in Kuwait.

There are an additional 10 Indonesians infected with Covid-19, namely seven Indonesian citizens in Saudi Arabia, one Indonesian citizen in South Korea, and two Indonesian citizens in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said earlier, Indonesia would seek regulations to open borders across countries affected by Covid-19 or travel bubbles.

“The aim is to accommodate important business trips amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several countries have begun discussions about regulating travel bubbles in ways that need to be watched out and gradually.

The health protocol has become an obligation which is a key element in discussing the plan to open this travel bubble. ”

“And like other countries, Indonesia is currently trying to explore the possibility of having a travel bubble for important business trips with a number of countries,” Foreign Minister Retno said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)