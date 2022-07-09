Around 150,000 Worshipers Pray Eid Al-Adha at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 150,000 worshipers on Saturday morning performed Eid al-Adha prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, according to WAFA correspondents.

Reports say, since morning worshipers flocked to Al-Aqsa Mosque from Jerusalem, various West Bank districts and from inside Israel.

Israeli police set up dozens of roadblocks, conducting extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their identity cards.

The police also prevented many of them from reaching the shrine.

For Palestinians in Jerusalem and throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, Eid al-Adha is directly connected to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

