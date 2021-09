Arab League Warns Israel Over Palestinian Prisoners

Jeddah, MINA – The Arab League’s general secretariat said it holds Israel’s government fully responsible for the welfare of the six Palestinian inmates who escaped an Israeli prison last week.

Saeed Abu Ali, the organization’s assistant secretary-general for the occupied Arab territories, said the general secretariat is following with great concern the measures taken by Israeli authorities after the six inmates escaped Gilboa prison. Four of them have since been caught, Arab News reported.

Abu Ali affirmed the general secretariat’s absolute support for the Palestinian people, saying the issue of prisoners is one of rights, freedom and justice.

He warned against punishing the six Palestinian prisoners and harming those who struggle for freedom and justice, stressing their rights international humanitarian law.

He urged the international community and human rights organizations to help protect the prisoners by pressuring Israel to abide by international conventions, especially the Geneva Conventions.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)