Arab League Submits Written Statement to International Court of Justice over Palestine

Cairo, MINA – The General Secretariat of the Arab League has submitted a written statement on the issue of Palestine to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, WAFA reported.

The submission follows on from a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2022 requesting the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion on the implications of Israel’s continued violations of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

The written statement underscores the importance of the international community assuming its responsibility to stop Israeli settlements and its plans to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian lands.

Jamal Rushdi, the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, said that the written statement includes evidence and justifications of what the Palestinian people, their land and their capabilities have been subjected to, including continuous Israeli occupation, colonial settlement construction and expansion, and the application of an apartheid system by the Israeli occupation.

He pointed out that the struggle in the field of international law is of great importance in consolidating Palestinian rights, and in holding Israel legally and morally responsible for its illegal actions in the occupied territories.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)