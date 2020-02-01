Arab League Holds Emergency Meeting Rejecting Trump’s Plans in Palestine

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League held an emergency meeting in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, February 1, to discuss US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in the Middle East announced last week, especially in Palestine.

The meeting was a request from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who asked Arab countries to take a clear stance on what Trump has called the “Deal of the Century”, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

“They told me that Trump wanted to send this century’s agreement to read, I said, I refused it,” Abbas told a meeting of Arab League Foreign Ministers.

“Trump asked me to talk to him by telephone, so I said ‘no’, and he wanted to send me a letter, so I refused to accept it,” he said.

Abbas also said that Palestine remained committed to ending Israeli occupation and establishing a country with its capital in East Jerusalem.

Trump’s plan also proposed putting Abu Dis as the capital of Palestine, just outside Jerusalem, and becoming the capital of Palestine in the future, which was also immediately rejected by Palestine.

Arab League Chair Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, said on Wednesday that a preliminary study of the political framework of the plan showed that Trump “ignored the legitimate Palestinian rights in the territories.”

He said the Palestinian response would be key in establishing “a collective Arab position” on the plan, which he noted was “a non-binding US vision.”

Majdi al-Khaldi, the diplomatic adviser to Abbas, said the meeting in Cairo aimed at issuing a “clear declaration” to reject Trump’s plans. (T/RE1)

