Arab League Convene Virtual Meeting Discuss Israel’s plans to Annex West Bank

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League said on Monday it will convene an urgent virtual meeting this week to discuss how to rally opposition to Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

The extraordinary meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the request of the Palestinian leadership, Arabnews reported.

They will bring together Arab foreign ministers via video conference, because face-to-face meetings cannot be held due to of the global corona virus pandemic (COVID-19).

The Arab League’s deputy secretary Hossam Zaki said the ministers will “discuss in their virtual meeting providing political, legal and financial support to the Palestinian leadership to confront the Israeli plans.”

Meanwhile Arab League chief Ahmed Ahmed Aboul Gheit had last week sent a message to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warning against Israel’s plans saying they risk “igniting tension in the region.”

He also accused Israel of “exploiting the world’s preoccupation with the novel coronavirus to impose a new reality on the ground.”

Israel’s plan to accelerate annex parts of the West Bank in the coming months comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz signed a deal for a unity government.

Those Israeli plans have drawn wide criticism including from the United Nations and the European Union. (T/R6/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)