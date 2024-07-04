Arab League Agrees to Boycott Israeli Companies

Cairo, MINA – The League of Arab States at the Conference of Regional Office Liaison Officers, in its 96th session in Cairo on Wednesday agreed to boycott several companies affiliated with Israel.

During the meeting, Arab delegations declared a ban on companies that violate the rules and provisions of the Arab boycott in investment in Jewish settlements, which support the economy and military of Israel.

As reported by Quds Press, the conference statement also issued notices to companies to withdraw their investments and cooperation in accordance with the approved boycott terms and rules.

The conference at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo was chaired by the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Palestinian Affairs and Arab Occupied Territories at the Arab League, Saeed Abu Ali, along with representatives of member states of the Arab League General Secretariat, and representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Abu Ali emphasized in his address the importance of efforts to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Secretary-General of the Arab League and the OIC in developing boycott mechanisms and integrating them with international boycotts.

“Especially for Palestine, which has the right to determine its own destiny and achieve its own state,” he said.

The conference expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the International Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement (BDS) against Israel in its broad campaign as one of the efforts against Israeli apartheid and in support of the Palestinian people’s struggle.

The conference also urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to commit to annually updating the database of international and Israeli companies “blacklisted” for operating and providing services to Jewish settlements, as part of the implementation of the Humanitarian Agreement.

Human Rights Council Resolution No. 31/36 of 2016 stipulates that the database of commercial activities in settlements must be updated annually.

The Arab League conference condemned “any law or decision that criminalizes and demands the International Boycott Movement against Israel (BDS) and prevents the withdrawal of investment and the application of a boycott against Israel, including the Economic Activities Law for Public Bodies issued by the House of Commons in the UK, and similar decisions in Germany and several states in the United States and others.

The Arab League conference also called on the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the International Olympic Committee to “prevent Israel’s participation in sports and the Olympics, with the continuation of the war of destruction and genocide it launched against Gaza.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)