Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ansarallah Gives Israel Four Days Deadline to Allow Gaza Aid 

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Sana’a, MINA – Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansarallah group, announced that they are giving the Israeli occupation four days to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. If this does not happen, his group will resume its naval operations in the Red Sea against Israeli targets, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In a speech aired by the group’s Al-Masirah channel, al-Houthi declared, “We announce to the entire world that we will give a four-day grace period. This is a grace period for the mediators in their efforts.”

He added, “If the Israeli enemy continues, after the first four days, to prevent the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and continues to completely close the crossings and prevent the entry of food and medicine into Gaza, we will resume our naval operations against the Israeli enemy, and we will meet the siege with a siege.”

Al-Houthi emphasized that “the Israeli enemy has evaded its obligations regarding the humanitarian file” and highlighted that Hamas had shown commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities under the agreement.

Also Read: Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

This comes amid stalled negotiations over the next stages of the ceasefire agreement, which had ended the devastating 15-month war in Gaza.

Israel announced its decision to prevent aid from entering Gaza on March 2, the same day the first phase of the ceasefire agreement which had lasted 42 days concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

