Amin: G20 Electric Cars To Become Vehicles of Indonesian Officials (photo: Detik com)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said that there is a possibility that electric vehicles used by state guests of the G20 Summit in Bali will become official vehicles for government officials after the event is over, CNN Indonesia reported on Friday, September 16.

The possibility is in line with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s order instructing his staff to use battery-based electric vehicles as operational service vehicles at both the central and regional government levels.

The instructions have been stated in Presidential Instruction Number 7 of 2022 which will take effect on September 13, 2022. These electric service vehicles uses the purchase, lease or conversion scheme of fuel vehicles.

The event will be held on November 15-16, 2022.

Amin said the implementation of Jokowi’s instructions regarding battery-based electric service vehicles would be carried out in stages and depend on priority scale.

Bali and Jakarta are priorities for the implementation of the use of electric vehicles. Bali will implement the instruction when the G20 summit.

“Yes, according to the Presidential Instruction, it will be carried out in stages and based on priorities. The first priority is civil servants, the government, then regions, big cities, especially Jakarta and Bali,” said Amin.

He also stated, the electric vehicles used at the G20 Summit may be used for other needs or sold to private parties.

“And that will be decided later because there are various types of vehicles so we have designed a plan for the distribution too,” he continued.

Last month, PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo said, 616 electric cars had been prepared for the G20 Summit. In addition, there are 270 electric motors for security and 300 electric vehicles for operations.

Several of the electric vehicles that will be used at the G20 Summit are the Genesis G20, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Toyota UX300e, Wuling Air EV, Gelora E, etc. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)