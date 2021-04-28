Ambassador: Russia Supports ASEAN’s Response to the Situation in Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – The Russian government stated its support for the efforts made by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to respond to the situation in Myanmar, including through the five-point consensus produced at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on Saturday.

“We’ve been closely following the effort by ASEAN to solve the situation in Myanmar, we are very much supportive of the effort by ASEAN and of decisions taking by ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting,” said the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva, in a press conference that was held in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Lyudmila said that her party supports the decisions taken at the high-level meeting between the leaders of ASEAN member countries, which are summarized in the five-point consensus.

“We hope that this kind of decisions will lead to peaceful solution of the situation in Myanmar. We think that this kind of inclusive dialogue is best way to solve the situation,” she added.

Previously, the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reached a consensus to deal with the crisis in Myanmar, after the military coup against the country’s elected government, a meeting that took place in Jakarta on Saturday.

According to the ASEAN chairman’s statement issued after Saturday’s meeting, five points were agreed by the leaders or their representatives with the consent of the Myanmar junta leader.

ASEAN also agreed that “constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.”

A special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall “facilitate mediation of the dialogue process,” they said, adding, the bloc shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre and the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned, Anadolu Agency reported.

In addition, the bloc emphasized the importance of Myanmar’s continued efforts in addressing the situation in the Rakhine state, including starting the repatriation process in a voluntary, safe and dignified manner.(L/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)