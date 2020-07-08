Ambassador: Russia Expects to Have Covid-19 Vaccine at the End of 2020

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva said that Russia expected to have Covid-19 Vaccine at the end of 2020.

“We do have own drugs, i mention some of them and new drugs have been developed. We know that the vaccine is now being a trial on volunteers, i mean on human being already, and the result are quite positive,” she said on the press briefing via online, Wednesday (July 8).

Lyudmila added, “We hope that this trial will be completed by September. That means by the end of the year probablly we can produce the anti-Covid-19 Vaccine.”

“Also we are ready to share experience with our partners and friends, including Indonesia,” She said. Indonesia and Russia also have been cooperated on the development of covid-19 vaccine.

“We have been contract with the Indonesian Ministry of Health, and we are ready to cooperate in this area,” she added.

According to Daily Sabah, The Russian military is currently testing the vaccine on 50 volunteer soldiers at a military research facility in the Moscow region. The testing is due to be completed by the end of July.

Seven research institutes in Russia are currently working to find a vaccine, independently of one another. Three of the projects look promising, according to Golikova.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a domestically produced vaccine to be developed as soon as possible.

Russia’s government statistical office announced that 2,712 people had died of the virus – or were infected with the virus when they died – in April. This constitutes 2.6% of those reported to have become infected.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)