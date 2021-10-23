Ambassador: “Competitiveness” Keyword to Increase Indonesian Exports to UAE

Abu Dhabi, MINA – Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Husin Bagis said that competitiveness is the key word to increase Indonesia’s exports to Abu Dhabi.

“All goods can be sold in Abu Dhabi, if they have competitiveness, if they do not have competitiveness, it is difficult,” said Ambassador Husin in an exclusive interview with the MINA News Agency team through a zoom meeting on Friday afternoon Indonesian time.

According to the figure who has served as a trade attache for 14 years, the competition to enter the UAE market is very tight, especially from surrounding countries, such as China, India and Turkey.

Therefore, Ambassador Husin conveys to Indonesian entrepreneurs, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to increase competitiveness.

Ambassador Husin, who has served since 2016, advised SME entrepreneurs to market their products to Lulu Hypermarket as a window into the world market.

“So SMEs can market their goods to Lulu (Hypermarket) Jakarta, if they can enter Lulu Jakarta, they can enter the world. If you haven’t entered, you can build it later,” he said.

Previously, Ambassador Husin said that the total trade between Indonesia and the UAE since the last few years was around US$ 3.5 billion.

“3.5 billion dollars means that Indonesia exports to the UAE 1.5 billion dollars annually, while we import 2 billion dollars, a total of 3.5 billion,” he said.

To increase trade, Ambassador Husin said, a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is being drawn up between the two countries and expected to be completed early next year.

According to him, the trade agreement will provide convenience in increasing the volume of trade between the two countries. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)