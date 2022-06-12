Alms is the Secret of Success

By: Bahron Ansori, MINA Journalist

Every human being, especially a Muslim, always needs Allah’s help. It is impossible for a Muslim and even the creatures of this earth to live without the need for Allah, the Creator. Allah, if He has helped His servant, then He is not indiscriminate. Because helping servants as His creatures is an obligation for Allah, without having to be asked.

Talk about alms, or infaq we will talk about faith. This means that just giving out alms is a heavy thing if it is not based on faith in Allah. Although in fact there is much evidence of the power of alms or infaq.

There is one hadith among the many hadiths about this infaq or alms. As the Prophet Shalallahu alaihi wassalam said, from Abu Hurairah ra:

عَنْ أَبِي هُرَيْرَةَ رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُ أَنَّ النَّبِيَّ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ مَا مِنْ يَوْمٍ يُصْبِحُ الْعِبَادُ فِيهِ إِلَّا مَلَكَانِ يَنْزِلَانِ فَيَقُولُ أَحَدُهُمَا اللَّهُمَّ أَعْطِ مُنْفِقًا خَلَفًا وَيَقُولُ الْآخَرُ اللَّهُمَّ أَعْطِ مُمْسِكًا تَلَفًا

From Abu Hurairah radiallahu anhu that the Prophet Shalallahu alaihi wasallam said, “There is not a day when a servant passes his morning except that two angels will descend (come) to him and one of them says; “O Allah, give a substitute for those who spend their wealth”, while the other said; “O Allah, give destruction (destruction) to those who hold back their wealth (miss).” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari) [No. 1442 Fathul Bari] Sahih.

The hadith above is authentic, narrated by Al-Bukhari. As Muslims, of course we must believe and believe in the words of the Prophet Shalallahu alaihi wassalam above. Imagine, every morning every day, Allah sends two angels to pray for two types of people. The first angel prays to Allah to replace wealth for anyone (believer) who gives charity.

Imagine, if every Muslim believes in Allah’s promise to replace every property he has donated, it is impossible for a Muslim to have a life of complete deprivation, full of bitterness, problems with family, children, wife or himself being tested with a serious illness that never ends.

In several true stories that the author has heard directly, it turns out that people who get used to giving in charity because of the sincere intention to help others, then many miracles for the sake of miracles that God gave him. Among other things, the sustenance of his life that always flows like rain water. Came unexpectedly even as not asked.

It is not only sustenance in the form of the world that Allah has provided. Even other sustenance God gives him, for example, his children, or his wife and himself who have a disease, recover with Allah’s permission. His family, who may have often ‘fought’ with each other, now feels sakinah, and peace in his household.

Masya Allah, that is among the prayers of the angels for the faithful who always believe in Allah’s promise to give a small portion of the sustenance that Allah has entrusted to him.

Sustenance drags the family apart

However, at the end of the day there are also people who always ‘fight’ with their families. The wife is disobedient to her husband, on the other hand, the husband often cheats. Their children often fight with each other, even with their neighbors they are never at peace. There is something wrong with this kind of person. Apparently, he never di alms or infaq. It is natural for an angel sent by Allah every morning to pray for bad things for him.

You can imagine, angels are creatures of God without sin, pure and have no lust. His job is only to carry out obedience to Allah alone. If the two angels every day one of them is in charge of praying for goodness to those who donate or do charity, then forever before the end of the world (doomsday), he will continue to pray like that.

On the other hand, the angel who is in charge of praying for evil for a servant who does not donate, so as long as the human is alive he will receive prayers for evil from Allah’s creatures who are noble and holy. Imagine if there is a person who lives 100 years and during that time he has never given alms in the morning because of Allah, then throughout his life he will get bad prayers from angels.

So actually, for the success of the hereafter, there are many paths that Allah and His Messenger have opened for humans. Our task as humans is to choose which path we want to take between the two roads; the good way or the bad way. There is no other choice but those two paths and one of the keys to being successful in the world of success in the hereafter, is to make charity or donate every day as a way of life (way of life) of a servant.

As believers, of course we will choose the best path among other existing paths. One way that is the secret of the pious salafus to achieve goodness and happiness or success in the hereafter is by sacrificing to take out a little of the treasure that Allah has entrusted to goodness.

Issuing alms or infaq is very closely related to the sense of monotheism of a servant. Because humanly speaking, who would want to spend the treasures that he physically worked so hard to get? This is where the test of faith will appear. If his monotheism is true, then he will never have to worry or be afraid to spend his meager wealth in the way of Allah. Because his faith believes that every morning there are two angels who will always pray for him “O Allah, give a substitute for those who spend their wealth.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)