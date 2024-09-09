Allah Curses Wicked Human in Four Ways

Central Lampung, MINA – Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur explained that Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala curses ‘wicked’ human in four ways, and provided guidance on how to avoid these curses and attain Allah’s blessings.

He delivered this message at the Tabligh Akbar event of the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at Al-Muttaqin Mosque, Gaya Baru VII, Seputih Surabaya, Central Lampung, on Sunday, with the theme “Emulating the Prophetic Approach in Building Unity Among the Ummah.”

Imaam quoted a hadith from Ibn Umar Radhiyallahu Anhu, where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said that signs of Allah’s destruction of a person include the removal of their sense of shame, trustworthiness, mercy, and lastly, the bond of Islam from their neck.

“If Allah wishes to destroy someone, He will remove their sense of shame. Once that is gone, the person becomes deeply disliked by all of Allah’s creations, including the angels,” he explained.

Furthermore, Imam noted that Allah may destroy someone by removing their sense of trustworthiness, causing others to lose faith in them. When trust is removed, the person will either deceive others or be deceived.

“If they are neither deceiving nor deceived, Allah will then remove His mercy from them. If they are not found to be cursed and rejected, Allah will remove the bond of Islam from them,” Imam detailed the four ways Allah may destroy a servant.

He continued, “So how can we ensure that Allah’s mercy is not taken away from us? By being part of the congregation, as being in the congregation is a means to achieve mercy.”

Imaam highlighted that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) commanded being part of the congregation, and the companions adhered to this command.

“What is the congregation? It is following what the Prophet and his companions did. To ensure that mercy remains with us, we must adhere to the Shari’ah of Jama’ah,” Imam concluded.

During the Tabligh Akbar, the inauguration of Al-Muttaqin Mosque was also conducted, marked by the signing of the inauguration plaque by Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur and the Regent of Central Lampung, H. Musa Ahmad. (T/RE1/P2)

