All Provinces in Sudan Exposed by COVID-19

Khartoum, MINA- The transmission of COVID-19 in Sudan has exposed into 18 all provinces. Ministry of Health confirmed 201 new cases, so that a total of 1365 cases.

Meanwhile, 70 died, 149 recovered. The announcement was made through a press statement issued by the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Handling Data Center on Monday, May 11.

The transmission of Covid-19 has entered throughout Sudan, according to the most recent data today, with the most in Khartoum, Gezira, North Kordofan, Qadarif and Sennar.

Khartoum recorded the addition of new cases as many as 174 people, out of a total of 1149 people, while those stated were 30 people recovered and 4 people died.

Meanwhile, Gezira Province reported positive Covid-19 new cases of 10, a total of 55 people, 15 new Sennar Province, Total 35, North Kordofan Province Total, 38, Qadarif Province Total 32.

The Ministry of Health has established several referral hospitals for Covid-19 in various provinces, especially in Khartoum Province, such as the Jabro IGD Hospital, Universal Sudan Hospital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)