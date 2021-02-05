Alhamdulillah, Allah Heals Me (By Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur)

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala said:

وَإِذَا مَرِضْتُ فَهُوَ يَشْفِينِ / آلشعراء (٢٦): ٨٠

“And when I am sick, He is the One Who heals me.” (Q.S. Al-Syu’ara ‘; 26:80)

The verse explains that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala is the One Who heals people when they are sick. Almighty Allah heals any illness of a person has, with or without the cause of healing.

Even so, humans also had to find out how to get that the healing. Imam Jamaluddin Al-Qasimi in his interpretation explains that this verse describes the moral order of a servant to Allah, the Creator. Disease is the result of human actions themselves, because they do not pay attention to the norms of health or a healthy lifestyle.

It is Allah Who destines humans to be cured of disease, Who provides medicine and all the ingredients for which it is made, the One Who creates creatures called doctors, paramedics and nurses, the One Who Grants various sciences including medical science, He is Allah Who Heals.

True faith in Allah makes humans always enslave themselves and pray only to Him, solely so that Allah will provide a way of healing for all the illnesses they suffer. The disease comes as a trial and only Allah can bring healing.

Pain is an alarm system in the human body. It is intended to survive the perceived danger by stimulating humans to try their best to avoid it. In general, no normal human being likes to be sick, but sickness is necessary for survival. Pain creates a strong urge to avoid actions and behaviors that can harm and threaten the body.

What I experienced a few days ago, we were confirmed positive for Covid-19 and had to be hospitalized for several days. In retrospect, I went on a da’wah safari to several regions in Sumatra for two weeks. After that, it was continued by giving tausiyah at several events. Because I didn’t pay much attention to my body condition, finally my health dropped and I tested positive for Covid-19.

Alhamdulillah, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala provides convenience in the treatment process. Starting from the Yarsi Hospital, to the Fatmawati Central General Hospital, Jakarta. During our stay in both hospitals, we witnessed firsthand how the paramedics are very serious about handling this pandemic.

I testify that actually the paramedics are already at their maximum and are very tired at work but with sincerity and seriousness, they still pay attention, motivate, and serve patients wholeheartedly. NO complains, words or actions that are offensive.

The views circulating in some communities that describe bitchy nurses, selfish doctors, careless security guards and so on, were not found while we were in their care. Therefore, we convey our highest appreciation to the Government of Indonesia and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia.

The factors that can speed up healing

Let us share tips that can be practiced for anyone who is currently sick, especially due to Covid-19. This is what we did during our 12 day treatment period (21 January-2 February 2021).

Positive thinking. A study published in Psychology Today revealed that patients who think positive are proven to recover faster from their illness than patients who give up on the condition. The nerves stimulate hormones that can help cure the disease.

Support in the form of motivational words is a great way to create more joy. “Motivational voices from family, relatives, relatives, or loved ones can generate positive hormones. When the voice of a relative is played, the patient feels better, “wrote the study in order to generate positive thoughts. Doing prestigious things.

In the book “Healthy with Al-Quran, Quran Therapy and Stimulation” written by Iskandar Mirza, it is said that reading and listening to the Quran is effective in the healing process, including Covid-19 patients. In fact, according to Mirza, non-Muslim medical teams can also use this method.

In addition to reading the Al-Quran, reading books, newspapers, magazines, listening to tausiyah via Youtube and TV, it is also very helpful for healing so that we don’t just think about the disease we are facing.

Maintain worship during illness, do not let us leave worship, especially the five daily prayers. Pray according to your ability. In addition, sunnah prayer, especially tahajud (night prayer) can provide peace of mind and peace of mind.

A research conducted by the Professor of Airlangga University, Prof. Mohammad Sholeh proved that midnight prayer is closely related to the formation of the hormone cortisol. The hormone cortisol is a very important hormone that increases blood pressure and blood sugar levels. (Alfian, 2017).

Cortisol also stimulates an increase in the body’s immune system (defense). Rasulullah Sallallahu alaihi wa Salam advised: “You should do the night prayer/qiyamullail because it is a habit of righteous people before you, because qiyamullail is a form of approach (a servant) to Allah, a deterrent from sin, a fuser, and a repellent. sick from the body. ” (H.R Tirmidzi).

Maintaining cleanliness, during treatment, should maintain personal and environmental cleanliness, eat halal and thayib and not excessive, adequate and regular rest and follow advice and be cooperative with the instructions of health experts.

May Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala immediately raise this pandemic and life can return to normal, continue our devotion to Allah and spread mercy throughout the universe. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)