Al-Quds International: Attack on the Church of Gethsemane by Encouragement of Israel

Jerusalem, MINA – The Al-Quds International Foundation considers the attempt to burn the Gethsemane Church in Jerusalem, which is occupied by Israel, as an act of encouragement from the Israeli government and driven by Arab normalization.

In a statement on Saturday, Al-Quds International condemned the attempt, describing it as a “dangerous event aimed at destroying the cultural heritage in Jerusalem.”

“Planning for this crime is no less dangerous than the crime itself, reflecting the large predisposition of the settler community towards extremism and aggression,” the statement continued.

The agency also said that the increased aggression among the settlers showed an unprecedented level of attacks by attacking Islamic and Christian property, houses, land and holy sites in Jerusalem.

“Attacks to burn churches occur in a recurring historical pattern of attacking Christian shrines during the holiday season, particularly ahead of Christmas and New Years,” he added.

The statement added that the attacks carried out by Jewish extremists show international silence and neglect of the crimes of the Israeli occupation and its settlers.

It is compounded by the political and moral deterioration of several Arab regimes that have formalized official normalization with Israel, giving the impression of support for extremist settlers.

The foundation asked the Palestinian Authority and Jordan to make efforts to uncover the crimes of the occupation of Jerusalem, especially the crime of trying to burn down the Church of Gethsemane. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)