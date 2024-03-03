Al-Quds Brigade Spokesman Releases Speech for Netanyahu

Gaza, MINA – The spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, appeared in a recorded speech addressed primarily to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a video circulating on Saturday, Abu Hamza told Netanyahu that the future of Gaza was determined by the Palestinian Resistance, whatever its capabilities, and added that the resistance would continue as long as the occupation existed. Al-Manar reported.

Abu Hamza emphasized that this year’s Holy Ramadan will be a month of terror for Israel, and he called on the faithful to break their silence.

The spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigade also called for joint action in all Islamic countries to support Gaza on the 1st of Ramadan.

Abu Hamza addressed Arab and Muslim soldiers, calling on them to follow the path of freedom in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.

He emphasized that the Palestinian resistance has the same living conditions as civilians in Gaza, and added that they will continue to defend Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Abu Hamzah also emphasized that the Al-Quds Brigade had killed all members of the Zionist forces in an ambush in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)