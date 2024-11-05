Al-Quds Ambassador: Book Work about Palestine as a Form of Resistance Against Israel

Bogor, MINA – International Al-Quds Ambassador, Ali Farkhan Tsani, stated that the work of books about Palestine is one form of resistance against the brutality of the Zionist Jewish colonizers who oppress the Palestinian people.

“In these books, we can express our support for the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence. This book also highlights how Indonesia and Palestine have had close ties since the era of Islamic kingdoms in Java and Sumatra in the 15th century,” said Ali Farkhan during the book discussion “Hubungan Indonesia dan Palestine” at Al-Hamra Hall, Tazkia Institute Mosque, Sentul, Bogor, West Java on Monday.

The Indonesian people, from the government to civil society organizations, public figures, and citizens, have carried out various acts of solidarity and cooperation with Palestine, added the alumnus of Muassasah Al-Quds-Ad-Dauliyyah.

Ali Farkhan, who is also a Senior Editor at MINA News Agency, co-authored the book with Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur. They explained in the narrative and structure of the book the series of events from the era of kingdoms, pre-revolution, independence, post-independence, and the reform era, showing that Indonesia’s strong support for Palestine’s struggle has never faded.

“In relation to the literacy of the ummah about the liberation of Palestine, the book becomes an important part of the effort to free the mind before the liberation of the land of Baitul Maqdis,” he said.

Furthermore, he added, Indonesia has various strong potentials in supporting the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence.

Also present as panelists for the book discussion were: Dr. Ikhsan Abdullah (Deputy Secretary-General of MUI for Legal Affairs), Dr. Dedy Rachmad (Head of the Master’s Program in Islamic Economics, Tazkia Institute, Bogor), and Deni Rahman, M.I.Kom. (Head of the Islamic Broadcasting Communication Program, STAI Al-Fatah Bogor).

The book discussion “Indonesia and Palestine Relations” is part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) throughout November, organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)